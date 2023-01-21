Duality Advisers LP Has $2.43 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 356.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 7.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 18.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 61.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $38,045,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $11,604,647. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $197.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $471.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. The business had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.90.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

