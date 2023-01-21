Duality Advisers LP Has $2.58 Million Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 414.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Southern Copper by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $75.05 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.