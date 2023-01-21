Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.70 Million in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 142,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.10% of NCR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NCR by 978.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 363,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 330,245 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,479,000 after acquiring an additional 236,400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in NCR during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the second quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NCR news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $264,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCR Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

NCR stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. NCR Co. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $44.59.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.