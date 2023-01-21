Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.90 Million in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 94,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Chewy by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Chewy by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chewy to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $1,345,831.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 440,360 shares in the company, valued at $18,843,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 248,182 shares of company stock worth $10,647,323 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -826.43 and a beta of 0.71. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $54.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

