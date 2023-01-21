Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 127,695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.1 %

WTRG opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.03. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WTRG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

