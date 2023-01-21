Duality Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,016 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 51,894 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 120.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Range Resources Price Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

