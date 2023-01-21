Duality Advisers LP Sells 68,292 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 68,292 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,912,000 after purchasing an additional 595,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,508 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,821,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after acquiring an additional 257,217 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,563,000 after purchasing an additional 646,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,070,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $66.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $68.54.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,234 shares of company stock worth $15,926,470 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

