Duality Advisers LP Takes $2.34 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the second quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $259.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.