Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.53.

BA stock opened at $206.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $223.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.92.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

