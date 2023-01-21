Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Up 54.7% in December

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 515,000 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the December 15th total of 332,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of DPMLF stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 9.28%.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Dundee Securities lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.