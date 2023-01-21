DWF Group (LON:DWF) Trading Down 1.7%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 80 ($0.98). Approximately 144,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 355,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.40 ($0.99).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.95) price objective on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

DWF Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £263.54 million and a P/E ratio of 1,157.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.93.

DWF Group Cuts Dividend

About DWF Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. DWF Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.86%.

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

