DWF Group (LON:DWF) Trading Down 1.7%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 80 ($0.98). Approximately 144,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 355,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.40 ($0.99).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.95) price objective on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
DWF Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £263.54 million and a P/E ratio of 1,157.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.93.
DWF Group Cuts Dividend
About DWF Group
DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.