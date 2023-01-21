dYdX Hits One Day Volume of $165.62 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. dYdX has a market cap of $91.52 million and approximately $165.62 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can currently be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00007061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, dYdX has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

