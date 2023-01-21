e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $64.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ELF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.60.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,076 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,572. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after buying an additional 1,236,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after buying an additional 530,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 942,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,456,000 after acquiring an additional 389,163 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

