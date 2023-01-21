Efforce Tops One Day Volume of $658,058.48 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Efforce has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Efforce has a total market cap of $29.22 million and $658,058.48 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efforce token can now be bought for about $0.0554 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

