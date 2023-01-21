Electroneum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $93,462.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $44.93 million and $93,462.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000948 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00013061 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,937,700,310 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

