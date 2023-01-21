ELIS (XLS) Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

ELIS (XLS) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. ELIS has a market cap of $52.51 million and approximately $316.30 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELIS has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00029450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00041178 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017520 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00229835 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000466 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.20241082 USD and is down -31.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $49.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

