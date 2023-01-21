Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Raised to Buy at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Enerflex from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.94.

TSE EFX opened at C$9.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$4.99 and a 12 month high of C$10.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -40.82.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$392.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$375.83 million. Research analysts predict that Enerflex will post 1.3469232 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.98%.

In related news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.78 per share, with a total value of C$77,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$398,725.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

