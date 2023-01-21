Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Enerplus stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.22.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $720.53 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 88.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

