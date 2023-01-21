Enigma Price Hits $0.0060 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Enigma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $83,859.55 and $132,723.69 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

