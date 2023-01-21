Equals Group’s (EQLS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Equals Group (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 149 ($1.82) price target on the stock.

Equals Group Price Performance

Equals Group stock opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.08) on Tuesday. Equals Group has a 1 year low of GBX 58 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 100.89 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of £159.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.24.

Get Equals Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equals Group

In other Equals Group news, insider Alan Hughes. acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £10,560 ($12,885.91).

Equals Group Company Profile

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.