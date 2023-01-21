Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 22,596 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,596 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in E2open Parent by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 31,764 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in E2open Parent by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in E2open Parent by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETWO. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of E2open Parent to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE ETWO opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,056.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $223,730. Corporate insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

About E2open Parent

(Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.