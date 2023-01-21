Equitable Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth about $118,000.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

HLMN opened at $9.00 on Friday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 900.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

HLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Insider Activity at Hillman Solutions

In other Hillman Solutions news, CTO Scott Kelley Moore purchased 13,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $98,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 62,275 shares in the company, valued at $472,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hillman Solutions news, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $994,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,261.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Scott Kelley Moore acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $98,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 62,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,044.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 207,000 shares of company stock worth $1,590,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.