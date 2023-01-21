Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after buying an additional 229,438 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 207,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,761,000 after buying an additional 131,412 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 129,465 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 653,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,743,000 after purchasing an additional 90,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 238.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DORM shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Dorman Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $89.56 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.91. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Darrell Thomas bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dorman Products news, Director James Darrell Thomas acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $199,383.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

