Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Farfetch Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.