Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 161.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $43.77 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $519.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.38 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.44%. Analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOCS shares. TheStreet cut Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

