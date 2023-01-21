Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 5,420 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $681,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.61). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.