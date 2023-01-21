Equitable Trust Co. Raises Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CWK. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $979,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 28.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.8% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 41,950 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

CWK opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.33. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 3.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.