Equitable Trust Co. Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 90.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 42.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 50.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.23.

Shares of PRU opened at $98.63 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.89.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

