Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Markel by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Markel by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 300.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.33.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,380.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.44 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,317.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,244.01.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 65.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

