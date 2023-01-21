Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) PT Raised to $73.00 at Truist Financial

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.43.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ELS opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.