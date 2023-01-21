ERC20 (ERC20) Market Capitalization Hits $10.38 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.38 million and $2,234.56 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00041828 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017376 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00230336 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000928 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

