ERC20 (ERC20) Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.37 million and $2,218.48 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00029056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00040458 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017371 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00225805 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

