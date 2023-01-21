Ergo (ERG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $901,991.04

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.83 or 0.00007879 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $118.73 million and approximately $901,991.04 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,190.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00389285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014989 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.23 or 0.00751267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00096628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.05 or 0.00569397 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00192285 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,977,585 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

