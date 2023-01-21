Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $118.55 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00008075 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $118.55 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,604.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00396374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.00765737 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00099017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.00568011 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00199406 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,948,371 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

