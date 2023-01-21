ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC) Short Interest Up 48.6% in December

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESGEN Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in ESGEN Acquisition by 181.8% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in ESGEN Acquisition by 96.1% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 583,077 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in ESGEN Acquisition by 87.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 730,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 340,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,716,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

ESGEN Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ESGEN Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.33 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,861. ESGEN Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

ESGEN Acquisition Company Profile

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

