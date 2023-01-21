ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ESSA Bancorp to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:ESSA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,893. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $215.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter worth $95,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter worth $130,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter worth $664,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

