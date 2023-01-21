Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.11 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and $311.06 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $22.34 or 0.00096324 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,190.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000378 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00385827 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014853 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.96 or 0.00750131 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00558422 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001101 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00193431 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00209392 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,038,098 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
