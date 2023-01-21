Ethereum Classic Price Tops $22.29 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.10 billion and approximately $293.96 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.29 or 0.00096025 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,213.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00387942 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014975 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.23 or 0.00750567 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00569342 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001098 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00191820 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00209871 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,041,577 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
