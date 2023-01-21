EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EuroDry Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of EDRY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. 7,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,478. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $47.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. EuroDry had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $15.81 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on EuroDry from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.26% of EuroDry worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

