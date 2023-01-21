F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.33.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $144.65 on Tuesday. F5 has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $229.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.56.

Insider Activity

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $317,406.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,026,634.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,727. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of F5

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in F5 by 568.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.