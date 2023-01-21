Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 605,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 403,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Fabrinet Price Performance
Fabrinet stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.25. 201,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,975. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $140.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.72.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $655.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.67 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Fabrinet
In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth $26,203,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 90.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 21.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,271,000 after buying an additional 172,296 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fabrinet (FN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.