Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 605,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 403,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fabrinet stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.25. 201,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,975. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $140.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.72.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $655.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.67 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth $26,203,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 90.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 21.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,271,000 after buying an additional 172,296 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

