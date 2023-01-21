Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Up 49.9% in December

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the December 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FRFHF stock traded up $13.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $606.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.59. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of $363.48 and a 52 week high of $625.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -194.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -321.54%.

FRFHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

