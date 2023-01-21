Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,440,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 72,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 20.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44,276 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,655,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,888,320. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric ( NASDAQ:FFIE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

