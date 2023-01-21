Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.16 and last traded at $59.16. 11,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 15,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group raised Fast Retailing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.
Fast Retailing Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24.
Fast Retailing Company Profile
Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, and other goods and items.
