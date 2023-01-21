Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.16 and last traded at $59.16. 11,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 15,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.03.

Separately, UBS Group raised Fast Retailing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24.

Shares of Fast Retailing are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 27th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 27th.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, and other goods and items.

