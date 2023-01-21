Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Short Interest Update

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 467,500 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the December 15th total of 320,400 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

In related news, CEO Joshua Harley purchased 18,000 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $97,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,983,555 shares in the company, valued at $16,230,539.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Scott N. Flanders purchased 7,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $43,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,661.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Harley purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $97,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,983,555 shares in the company, valued at $16,230,539.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 81,642 shares of company stock valued at $424,952 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fathom by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fathom by 11.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fathom by 7.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 354,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fathom by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fathom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

FTHM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 28,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $111.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.67. Fathom has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $111.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fathom will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fathom from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

