Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Short Interest Update

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 467,500 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the December 15th total of 320,400 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fathom
In related news, CEO Joshua Harley purchased 18,000 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $97,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,983,555 shares in the company, valued at $16,230,539.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Scott N. Flanders purchased 7,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $43,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,661.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Harley purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $97,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,983,555 shares in the company, valued at $16,230,539.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 81,642 shares of company stock valued at $424,952 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fathom by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fathom by 11.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fathom by 7.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 354,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fathom by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fathom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.
Fathom Price Performance
Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $111.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fathom will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fathom from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Fathom Company Profile
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
Featured Articles
