Fei USD (FEI) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $424.56 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fei USD

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97908539 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,198,390.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

