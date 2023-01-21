Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,305,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,957,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,449,000 after purchasing an additional 645,540 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,696,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,797,000 after acquiring an additional 317,275 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 26.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,334,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 704,569 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 8.8% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,499,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 203,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSM shares. StockNews.com cut Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.16.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $593.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

