Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.29 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $239.91 million and approximately $115.29 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00075121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00057032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010321 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00023880 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.