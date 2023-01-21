FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Stock Price Up 2.9%

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. Approximately 218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,006% from the average daily volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.
FFW Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $49.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.45.
FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter.
FFW Company Profile
FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company engaged in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FFW (FFWC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.