FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Stock Price Up 2.9%

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. Approximately 218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,006% from the average daily volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

FFW Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $49.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.45.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company engaged in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

