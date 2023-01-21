Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Up 15.9% in December

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 817,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 705,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Fibra Terrafina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Fibra Terrafina alerts:

Fibra Terrafina Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CBAOF opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. Fibra Terrafina has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.